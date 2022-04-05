U.S. providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear -official

A local resident stands near destroyed houses in Borodyanka, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons, a Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kiev, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the official said.

Reporting By Nandita Bose; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann

