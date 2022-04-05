1 minute read
U.S. providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear -official
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons, a Biden administration official said on Tuesday.
The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kiev, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the official said.
