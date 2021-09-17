Skip to main content

World

U.S. regrets France's decision to recall ambassador -White House official

1 minute read

The White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States regrets France's decision to recall its ambassador from Washington and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said on Friday.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:38 PM UTC

In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia

France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia on Friday after it recalled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal which sank a $40 billion French-designed submarine contract.

World
Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote
World
UN faces $100 trln shortfall in fight against climate change, inequality - report
World
WHO's Tedros seen running unopposed for top job despite Ethiopia snub - sources
World
U.S. says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in 'tragic mistake'