U.S. representatives met with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner















ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. representatives on Thursday met with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is jailed in Russia, the White House said on Thursday.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis











