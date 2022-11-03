U.S. representatives met with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. representatives on Thursday met with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is jailed in Russia, the White House said on Thursday.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico.

