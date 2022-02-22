U.S. restricts importation of some Afghan archaeological, ethnological material

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed restrictions on importation of certain categories of Afghan archaeological and ethnological material into the U.S., the State Department said on Tuesday.

"These import restrictions are intended to prevent illicitly trafficked materials from entering the U.S. art market, thus reducing the incentive for pillage of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage and combating profit from the sale of these cultural objects by terrorists and criminal organizations", the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

