U.S. reviewing 'response options' on Saudi relations after OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says















LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States is "reviewing a number of response options" with regard to its relationship with Saudi Arabia after Riyadh and other OPEC+ nations agreed this week to large cuts in oil production, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"As for the relationship (with Riyadh) going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options. We're consulting closely with Congress," Blinken said at a news conference in Lima alongside his Peruvian counterpart.

Blinken did not specify what steps Washington was considering. President Joe Biden's administration has been mulling a response after the OPEC+ oil producers, which include Russia, agreed on Wednesday to slash production.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler











