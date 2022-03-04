U.S. reviewing whether Russia committed war crimes -White House

A view shows thermal power plant destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The United States is weighing whether Russia has committed war crimes but has not yet made any conclusions, the White House said on Friday, adding Moscow's attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine was the "height of irresponsibility."

Washington was already reviewing possible Russian war crimes over evidence of Russian targeting of civilians even before it attacked one of Ukraine's nuclear plants on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicitt and Chris Gallagher; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese

