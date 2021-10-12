Skip to main content

World

U.S., Russia agree to further talks over embassies dispute -State Dept

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian officials agreed to another round of discussions to attempt to resolve a dispute over the size and functioning of their embassies, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, adding that Tuesday's talks were "useful."

"There has been open discussion. Her meetings have been useful," Price said of U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's meeting in Moscow with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. He said the U.S. stance on the staffing of its missions remains firm.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Kanishka Singh and Simon Lewis; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:13 PM UTC

Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout

Iraqi voters delivered a sharp rebuke to Iran's allies in an election this week, but loosening the grip of Shi'ite militia from control of the state will still be a politically delicate goal, with the threat of violence always in the background.

World
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
World
EXCLUSIVE Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say
World
Beirut blast probe suspended again as judge issues arrest warrant
World
Ukrainian court orders Kremlin ally Medvedchuk to remain under house arrest