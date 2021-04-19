Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S., Russia security advisers discuss presidential summit prospects - White House

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed with his Russian counterpart bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern and the prospects of a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, the White House said.

Sullivan and Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, agreed in their telephone call "to continue to stay in touch," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

