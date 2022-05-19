1 minute read
U.S. and Russian chiefs of staff held phone call, discussed Ukraine - RIA
May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley held a phone call, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
They discussed issues of "mutual interest", including Ukraine, RIA said.
The call took place six days after a phone conversation between the defence ministers of the two countries, their first since Russia launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
