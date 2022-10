WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu











