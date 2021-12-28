U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official

Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on Jan. 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over a military build-up around Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.

Russia and NATO are set for talks on Jan. 12, while a broader regional meeting including Moscow, Washington and several European countries is set for Jan. 13, the spokesperson added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.