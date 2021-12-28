World
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on Jan. 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over a military build-up around Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.
Russia and NATO are set for talks on Jan. 12, while a broader regional meeting including Moscow, Washington and several European countries is set for Jan. 13, the spokesperson added.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Himani Sarkar
