WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday unveiled a raft of new Russia sanctions, targeting hundreds of individuals and entities, the U.S. Treasury Department notice posted online.

(This story has been refiled to mention the source in the headline)

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Susan Heavey, Simon Lewis; Editing by Doina Chiacu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.