U.S. sanctions two Russians for malign influence operations

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on two individuals and four entities that support the Kremlin's global malign influence and election interference operations.

"The individuals and entities designated today played various roles in Russia’s attempts to manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners, including Ukraine," the Treasury said in a statement, naming the individuals as Russian citizens Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov and Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed

