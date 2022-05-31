U.S. and Saudi ministers discuss efforts to prolong Yemen truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have held a call to discuss Saudi Arabia's efforts to prolong a truce in Yemen, the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted on Tuesday.

The discussions also touched on Iran's nuclear program and the Ukraine crisis, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.