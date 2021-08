U.S. Marines and Norwegian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - About 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, raising the total number airlifted out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to 82,300, the White House said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 42 U.S. military flights and 48 coalition flights helped evacuate people from the Afghan capital amid the Taliban takeover, it said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

