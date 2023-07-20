U.S. says had "candid" exchange with EU on meeting aluminum deal deadline

U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had a "direct and candid exchange" with EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday about the work required to meet an October deadline to deliver an aluminum and steel deal, according to her office.

"Ambassador Tai stressed the importance of both sides generating ambitious proposals in order to address shared concerns on carbon intensity and non-market excess capacity in the steel and aluminum industries," it said in a statement.

