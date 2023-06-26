US says it does not underestimate AUKUS task, confident it will be sustained politically

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee about the Department of the Navy review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Monday the United States did not underestimate the difficulties that lie ahead in realizing the three-nation AUKUS project to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Speaking at the same think-tank event, U.S. Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said there was every indication that AUKUS would be sustained politically in the United States and Australia, and said Washington was talking to a variety of countries about taking part in the second pillar of the project.

