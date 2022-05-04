1 minute read
U.S. says it is now preparing for a world both with and without an Iran nuclear deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The United States is now preparing equally for both a scenario where there is a mutual return to compliance with Iran on a nuclear deal, as well as one in which there is not an agreement, the State Department said on Wednesday.
"Because a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario," Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.