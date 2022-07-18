U.S. says no indication American's detention in UAE linked to Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said it has seen "no indication at this point" that the detention of an American in the United Arab Emirates is linked to his ties to slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"But we are still gathering information," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

UAE authorities have detained Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney who previously served as a lawyer for Khashoggi. read more

