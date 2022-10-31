U.S. says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security















WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is having "immediate, harmful impacts" on global food security and food prices have risen on uncertainty around the deal, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Moscow announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea, but ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday.

Reporting by Humerya Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.