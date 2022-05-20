1 minute read
U.S. says a second Abramovich plane likely violates export controls
WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S Bureau of Industry and Security said on Friday a second airplane owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a 787 Dreamliner, is likely in violation of U.S. export controls.
The bureau also said in a statement that it was issuing an order denying export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to ongoing export violations, the fifth Russian airline to which it has done so.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu
