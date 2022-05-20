U.S. says a second Abramovich plane likely violates export controls

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S Bureau of Industry and Security said on Friday a second airplane owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a 787 Dreamliner, is likely in violation of U.S. export controls.

The bureau also said in a statement that it was issuing an order denying export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to ongoing export violations, the fifth Russian airline to which it has done so.

