U.S. says will hold Russia accountable for 'unprovoked war'

United States Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie D. Jenkins, attends the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official said on Monday that Russia would be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine as Kiev and its allies push for a probe into possible war crimes. read more

"There must be consequences for Russia's unprovoked war," U.S. under-secretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Jenkins told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament. "The world is watching and we will hold Russia accountable."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.