1 minute read
U.S. says will hold Russia accountable for 'unprovoked war'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official said on Monday that Russia would be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine as Kiev and its allies push for a probe into possible war crimes. read more
"There must be consequences for Russia's unprovoked war," U.S. under-secretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Jenkins told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament. "The world is watching and we will hold Russia accountable."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.