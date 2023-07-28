U.S. Secretary of Defense attacks China's 'bullying behaviour' in Pacific

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday Washington would defend allies against "bullying behaviour" from China in the Pacific.

"We've seen troubling (Chinese) coercion from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to right here in the Southwest Pacific, and will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behaviour," Austin told reporters in Brisbane, where he is meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

The U.S. and Australia were both concerned about attempts from China to depart from international law, Austin added.

