World

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatar

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about Afghanistan on Sunday, the U.S. State Department said.

The readout of the call released by the State Department did not given any details, except that Blinken acknowledged Qatar's assistance to transit U.S. citizens and Afghans at risk.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

