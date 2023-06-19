U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping















BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing, a State Department official said.

Blinken, who is in China for his second day of meetings, met with China's top diplomat earlier on Monday and with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

This is the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of state in five years.

