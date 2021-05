U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks after landing at Boryspil International airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine May 6, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Copenhagen, Reykjavik and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, from May 16 to May 20, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

While in Reykjavik, Blinken will attend the May 19-20 Arctic Council Ministerial, the department said.

