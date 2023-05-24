U.S. seeking to use private shipyards in Japan for warship repairs - Nikkei















TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is considering using private shipyards in Japan to repair and overhaul its warships, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. embassy in Japan has informally approached the executives of shipbuilders including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries(7011.T) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (7012.T) about the plan, Nikkei reported.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Andrew Heavens











