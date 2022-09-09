U.S. seeks diplomacy with North Korea, White House says
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States has made clear it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and continues to seek diplomacy with the country, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One.
Jean-Pierre also said she was aware of reports that North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks.
