U.S. Senate leader sees fast action on upcoming Ukraine military aid request

U.S. Senate Majjority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) faces reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he expected "swift, bipartisan" passage of another bill to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia once President Joe Biden submits a new funding request.

While Schumer did not provide any details on the possible size of such a package, he said, "We must continue helping the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression" and "I expect swift bipartisan cooperation to get it done."

