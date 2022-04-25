1 minute read
U.S. Senate leader sees fast action on upcoming Ukraine military aid request
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he expected "swift, bipartisan" passage of another bill to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia once President Joe Biden submits a new funding request.
While Schumer did not provide any details on the possible size of such a package, he said, "We must continue helping the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression" and "I expect swift bipartisan cooperation to get it done."
Reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Jonathan Oatis
