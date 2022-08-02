1 minute read
U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Finland, Sweden NATO accession
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Wednesday on approving Finland's and Sweden's accession into NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.
The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.