U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Finland, Sweden NATO accession

A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Wednesday on approving Finland's and Sweden's accession into NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.

The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).

