US set to expand family reunification program to additional nationalities - sources















WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The United States is set to expand a family reunification parole program currently available to Cubans and Haitians to additional nationalities, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have been discussed as part of the expansion, said one of the sources, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss internal government planning.

Top officials in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are set to announce new measures on Thursday to address a possible increase in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions in place since 2020 are expected to end on May 11.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that an increase of refugee processing for people in Latin America and the Caribbean was expected to be part of the effort.

Reporting by Ted Hesson and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Mark Porter











