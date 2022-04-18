U.S. set to start training Ukrainians on Howitzers in coming days- official

Ukrainian service members operate 2A65 Msta-B howitzers during artillery and anti-aircraft drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in the Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 28, 2022. Press Service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The United States military expects to start training Ukrainian trainers on using the Howitzer artillery system in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the training would take place outside Ukraine.

The United States has previously trained Ukrainian forces in the United States on the Switchblade drone.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.