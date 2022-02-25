U.S. shale producers rebuke Russia; Big Oil more measured

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments.

"We stand in firm condemnation of the insane and inhumane actions taken by Putin and Russia to invade Ukraine," said Vicki Hollub, chief executive of Occidental Petroleum , a day after Russia launched its three-pronged invasion after denying any intentions to attack.

Her rebuke was stronger than the tepid comments from other oil companies, which focused on their Russia operations, or the invasion's impact on world markets.

On Friday, Russia claimed it captured an airfield and was moving toward Ukraine's capital Kyiv, whose residents sheltered underground. read more

Oil major Chevron (CVX.N) said it is "monitoring the situation" and would "take the necessary actions to continue to meet the needs of the marketplace." Comments by executives at TotalEnergies and TechnipFMC largely focused on the impact to their operations.

"I am convinced the Russians don't want to use gas as a weapon in the dispute," Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French energy company TotalEnergies, said on Thursday during a conference. read more

Exxon Mobil, which has operations in Russia's far east, declined to comment. BP Plc, which owns a 20% stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, has said it was sticking to its Russian business and would comply with any Western sanctions.

Shale oil and gas, which propelled the United States to the ranks of top energy suppliers, has been a thorn in Russia's side and fueled U.S. oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

On Thursday, top shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources said: "We deplore the unnecessary loss of life this conflict will cause." It added: "The borders and self-governance choices of sovereign nations must be respected."

Charif Souki, chairman of U.S. liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian, echoed the condemnations.

“If you look at what Russia has to lose compared to what it has to gain, it makes absolutely no sense. Logic is out the window," Souki said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Liz Hampton and Marcy de Luna; Editing by David Gregorio

