U.S. ships 9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, 2 mln worldwide
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday sent 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Africa and another 2 million doses to other nations, the White House said.
"Today, we are shipping 9 million vaccine doses to Africa and another 2 million worldwide. We need every country to step up with the same urgency and ambition as the US," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Doina Chiacu
