U.S. ships 9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, 2 mln worldwide

Syringes with a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are ready for injections at a vaccine clinic at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday sent 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Africa and another 2 million doses to other nations, the White House said.

"Today, we are shipping 9 million vaccine doses to Africa and another 2 million worldwide. We need every country to step up with the same urgency and ambition as the US," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.