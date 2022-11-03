U.S., S.Korea pledge to seek new measures to demonstrate alliance's "determination and capabilities"















WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea agreed on Thursday to seek new measures to demonstrate the alliance's "determination and capabilities" following repeated North Korean provocations, according to a joint statement between the two countries.

The joint statement was released after a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup at the Pentagon.

Austin and Lee were expected to hold a news conference shortly.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Rami Ayyub.











