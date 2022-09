1/2

People gather near a screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin during the broadcast of a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko