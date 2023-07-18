US soldier who crossed into North Korea faced disciplinary action back home

Joint Security Area (JSA) in DMZ
South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. soldier who on Tuesday crossed into North Korea during a civilian tour of the border zone had been due to face disciplinary action by the U.S. military, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear how the soldier arranged to participate in tour. A third U.S. official said the soldier had crossed into North Korea "willfully and without authorization."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

