U.S., South Korea and Japan hold missile defense exercise, Pentagon says

The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in a missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise off Hawaii's coast last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The exercise took place Aug. 8-14, and demonstrated the three countries' commitment to respond to challenges posed by North Korea, protect shared security and bolster the rules-based international order, the Pentagon said in a statement

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

