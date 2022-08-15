1 minute read
U.S., South Korea and Japan hold missile defense exercise, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in a missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise off Hawaii's coast last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The exercise took place Aug. 8-14, and demonstrated the three countries' commitment to respond to challenges posed by North Korea, protect shared security and bolster the rules-based international order, the Pentagon said in a statement
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler
