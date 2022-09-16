U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Ukraine war must be won, Russia held accountable

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a news conference following her meeting at Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Ukraine must win the war against Russia and that Russia must be held accountable for the conflict.

Pelosi was speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Berlin. She is due to travel to Armenia on the weekend amid another flare-up in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

