1 minute read
U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Ukraine war must be won, Russia held accountable
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Ukraine must win the war against Russia and that Russia must be held accountable for the conflict.
Pelosi was speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Berlin. She is due to travel to Armenia on the weekend amid another flare-up in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.