March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan in a deal valued at $619 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) were the principal contractors.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.