U.S. State Department approves potential sale of radars and planes to Egypt -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of air defense radars and C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt for a combined value of more than $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The potential sale of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes for as much as $2.2 billion would include support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said. Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) is the prime contractor for the planes, the Pentagon said.

The government of Egypt has also sought to buy three SPS-48 Land Based Radars spares, motor generators, training and associated equipment. L3Harris Technologies was the prime contractor for the radars which could cost as much as $355 million, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, with additional reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.