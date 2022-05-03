U.S. State Department determines Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner

Brittney Griner of the United States gestures during a game against Australia at Saitama Super Arena in their Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's basketball quarterfinal game in Saitama, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has determined that Russia has wrongfully detained American basketball player Brittney Griner, a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Russia said it had detained seven-time WNBA All-Star player Griner in February for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.