U.S. State Department determines Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has determined that Russia has wrongfully detained American basketball player Brittney Griner, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
Russia said it had detained seven-time WNBA All-Star player Griner in February for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.
Reporting by Simon Lewis
