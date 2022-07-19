U.S. State Department OKs potential sale of C-17 aircraft support to UAE -Pentagon

An aerial view of a USAF Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of C-17 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated cost of $980.4 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Boeing Co (BA.N) was the prime contractor for the contract.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.