U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of Javelin launch units to UK

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved the possible foreign military sale to the United Kingdom of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch units for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The UK government had requested to buy 513 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units.

The principal contractor would be the Javelin Joint Venture, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N), the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

