U.S. State Dept not aware of any change in Snowden's U.S. citizenship

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book "Permanent Record" with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is not aware of any change in Edward Snowden's American citizenship status, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, adding that Washington's position on the former U.S. intelligence contractor has not changed.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

