U.S. studying Iran's response to EU proposal to save nuclear deal -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU.

Iran responded to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, as the Iranian foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

