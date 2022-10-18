U.S. to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make sale of Iranian drones harder















WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel did not provide further details on the steps but pointed out that Washington has already used sanctions and export controls as a response. He also added that a deepening alliance between Russia and Iran is a phenomenon that the world should view as a "profound threat."

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk and Doina Chiacu











