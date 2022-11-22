U.S. talking to Mexico, other countries to facilitate returns of Venezuelans, official says















Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Mexico and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior U.S. official said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

"We don't currently have a relationship with the government of Venezuela but we do have the capacity to carry out repatriations to Venezuela at the moment," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, Blas Nunez-Neto.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Lizbeth Diaz











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.