U.S. targets seven Belarus national carrier airplanes for violating export controls -- source

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday is identifying seven Boeing 737 airplanes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls, a source told Reuters.

The seven Belarusian operated commercial aircraft are the first since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week. The Commerce Department said the restrictions that bar them from receiving service abroad should effectively ground them from future international flights. The list of planes subject to restrictions now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft and seven Belarusian aircraft imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

