U.S. thanks Turkey for helping Ukraine over Russian invasion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the 16th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Turkey for its role in helping Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia during a call on Wednesday with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken thanked Turkey for its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Turkey’s efforts to assist Ukraine in its time of need," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

